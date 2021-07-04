Michelle Lesco wins women’s hot dog eating contest in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND (AP) — Michelle Lesco took home the coveted Pink Belt in the women’s competition of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Sunday.

Lesco won after chowing down on a whopping 30 3/4 franks in 10 minutes. Second place finisher Sarah Rodriguez had a personal best with 24 hot dogs.

The men’s competition, featuring reigning champion and 13-time winner Joey Chestnut, was set to take place after the women’s contest.

After banning crowds last year due to COVID-19, the historic eating competition once again welcomed a live audience to watch the epic chow down in Brooklyn. There were no spectators last year as Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the contest.

However, Sunday’s event wasn’t quite the same as usual. Instead of being held at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year’s competition was staged nearby at Maimonides Park, the minor league baseball stadium and home to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Spectators had to register for free tickets in advance.