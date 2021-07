PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball legend Michael Jordan was in the Rochester area Thursday, sources told New 8 Friday.

The six-time NBA champion played the east course at Oak Hill Country Club, according to members. Details are limited at this time. We are working to confirm more information.

The PGA Championship is scheduled to return to Oak Hill in May 2023.

Heard a rumor from a reliable source that Michael Jordan was in Rochester yesterday and spotted playing a round of golf @OakHillCC

Hope MJ returns to watch the 2023 @PGAChampionship @OakHillCC @RochesterChambr pic.twitter.com/r2p6BRn6T3 — Bob Duffy (@BobDuffyROC) July 16, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.