Metal detectors could be added to Albion central school district

Albion N.Y. (WROC)- The Albion central school district Board of Education met Monday to talk about security plans following an alleged school threat that was stopped by law enforcement.

An alleged school threat made by students in the Albion Central School District was still on the mind of some parents at this board of education meeting. The students were caught before anything happened, but parents like Kelly Brannan still feel the trama from the potential threat.

“Just angry, just angry parents, worried parents, as we should be. You know we come to talk about what’s going to happen to these kids. Are they going to be in class with our kids in the future? All they want to tell us is that we’re taking safety measures to protect the kids at school,” said Kelly Brannan, a parent with 2 in the district.

At the start of the meeting, board president Kathy Harling read a personal letter assuring parents that they’re concerns are being heard and the district is taking steps.

“Some changes have already taken place some will take a little more time and careful planning and thought. As you know, it’s not always going to be possible to share every detail of these increased safety measures,” said Kathy Harling, Albion Central School District Board of Education president.

These steps include a security assessment being conduct by a third party company, Armoured One, to be carried out this month.

The assessment will look at what security devices, including metal detectors, will be effective for schools in the district.

For parents like Branna, that’s not enough.

“It the same thing. They’re bringing in more and more it’s the same thing they’re going to bring more in. We are all for more protection for our kids were not doubting that either but we want the answers that were asking,” said Brannan.

Parents at the board of education meeting raised questions over the three students charged and how classroom security would change going forward.

While at other meetings following the threat, many parents spoke out, Monday night only one signed up, something concerning to Brannan.

“We need to continue to come. I’m kind of disappointed in the number of parents that were here tonight. It’s good to come out and show them that we’re here and we have not forgot,” said Brannan.

The security assessment is scheduled to take place on December 4.

Members of the board will review the security assessment at a meeting Dec. 16. After that, any recommendations the board wants to adopt will go before the public before being implemented.