Mercy flight called to motorcycle crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning in Canandaigua.

The accident took place in the area of North Road and Andrews Road at around 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said 60-year-old Guy Parker, of Canandaigua, was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck hauling a horse trailer stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North Road and Andrews Road then proceeded to make a left-hand turn onto North Road.

According to deputies, a motorcyclist was heading east on North Road when he struck the middle of the horse trailer, which was unoccupied by horses when the accident took place.

Deputies identified the motorcyclist as 18-year-old Sebastian Larkin, of Sodus.

Larkin sustained serious injuries to his arm and leg and internal injuries. Mercy Flight transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Parker and his passenger, Cindy, were not injured in the crash and were wearing seat belts.

North Road was shut down for approximately four hours while deputies were reconstructing the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

T-282 E-211 north road @ Andrews road, motorcycle hit a horse trailer. — Canandaigua Fire (@IAFF2098) August 23, 2020

Picture courtesy of Canandaigua Professional Firefighters.