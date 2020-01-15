Mercy English Teacher Receives Golden Apple!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ms. AnneMary Hirschler has been teaching for 17 years and just recently started teaching English at Mercy High School.

Her student, Grace Cook says her kindness is contagious. “She’s always so caring. She cares about all her students and really helps all her students and I think she gives really good advice,” says Cook.

Principal Martin Kilbridge agrees and says she has, “wonderful principals, great values and a way of bringing out for the girls a real sense of purpose and meaning in their lives. “

Students and staff members were happy to see Ms. Hirschler getting the recognition she deserves. They cheered as she received the Golden Apple Award from News 8’s Lia Lando..

Lia Lando: “We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple award, congratulations! Grace nominated you! Clearly you have a lot of fans in this school and I understand you’re new?”

AnneMary Hirschler: “Yes, yes. I just started this past semester. I feel very welcomed and honored and surprised.”

Lia Lando: “What do you hope all of these girls take away from your lessons?”

AnneMary Hirschler: “That they are wonderful young women. That they can accomplish all things that they set their minds to.”

She also says she hopes they never lose their determination.