Mendon man seriously injured after crash with semi-trailer

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer and an SUV on Friday evening in the town of Mendon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Fords Crossing and Route 64 at around 10:40 p.m.

According to deputies, the SUV driver was heading northbound on Route 64 and the driver of the semi-trailer was preparing to enter a private driveway.

Deputies say each vehicle was only occupied by their drivers. The driver of the SUV was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer is a 58-year-old man from Mendon and he was not injured.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV is a 70-year-old man from Mendon. His condition is still being evaluated. According to deputies, firefighters used the jaws of life to free him from his Toyota Rav4.

A deputy with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit was called to the scene to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. That investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies do not believe alcohol, drugs, or speed were involved in the crash for either of the drivers.

Route 64 reopened Saturday at 2 a.m.