Mendon man arrested for DWI after crash in Rush

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the town of Rush for a two-vehicle crash on Friday at around 3:30 a.m.

The accident took place on West Henrietta Road at Route 390.

Deputies said 19-year-old Matthew Green was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt when he ran through a red light and struck a driver in a Honda Odyssey.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. CHS Ambulance transported them to an area hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies arrested Green for driving while intoxicated and issued him tickets for other traffic violations.

Green will appear in Rush Town Court at a later date.

A crew from the Rush Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.