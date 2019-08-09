Mendon man arrested for DWI after crash in Rush

News
Posted: / Updated:

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the town of Rush for a two-vehicle crash on Friday at around 3:30 a.m.

The accident took place on West Henrietta Road at Route 390.

Deputies said 19-year-old Matthew Green was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt when he ran through a red light and struck a driver in a Honda Odyssey.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. CHS Ambulance transported them to an area hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies arrested Green for driving while intoxicated and issued him tickets for other traffic violations.

Green will appear in Rush Town Court at a later date.

A crew from the Rush Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss