Tomorrow morning a memorial service will be held for Samuel Cooper.

Cooper was a World War II veteran who then went on to serve Monroe County for decades. Cooper sadly passed away at 96-years-old.

He was mostly known for servicing the Rochester community for over 50 years, which included working the Rochester International Air Show and Honor Flight.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the All Seasons Chapel of White Haven Memorial Park.