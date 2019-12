ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Candles and a teddy bear have been placed where the body of a young man was found on Friday morning.

The body of 18-year-old Bernard Copeland Jr. was found on the 100 block of Lyell Avenue and police said he sustained at least one gunshot wound at around 9:30 a.m.

Copeland was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.