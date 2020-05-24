Memorial Day weekend barbecue at Stokoe Farms

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – The traditional Memorial Day Barbecue may not have been in the cards this weekend for a lot of families. Stokoe Farms in Scottsville wanted to offer something a little different.

The farm had a drive-through on Saturday where people were able to see the animals and pick up barbecue dinners and donuts.

“Everybody has had to change the way they do business,” Stokoe Farms owner Suzanne Stokoe said. “We are just working and trying to think of ways to supplement the farm income, keep our employees employed and let customers see the farm.”