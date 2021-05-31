Memorial Day at the beach: People gathering like it’s 2019 and loving it

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The beaches along Lake Ontario were a hot spot in the past for Memorial Day, filling up as the day has gone on. Last year, many stayed in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2021, many are ditching the masks, and are venturing out on the sand like it’s 2019.

The air was a bit on the chilly side to kick off the summer, but many out Monday said that doesn’t matter. This was a day some said to remember the fallen, but also a sign of sunnier days ahead.

Debbie Matroniano and her bicycling crew have done a 22-mile bike ride every Memorial Day for about 15 years…last year, though they called it off. Now they say:

“So this is wonderful and we’re free to breathe!” says Matroniano. “We can hug, she won’t let go of me!” says fellow biker John Carlberg, laughing.

Brandon Kenney and other young people say this year, everything is different. “Last year just sitting at a house doing nothing by ourselves; it’s just good to be socializing really,” he says.

“It’s great, we’re able to spend time with family from out of town and enjoy the sunshine,” say new parents Adam and Lousie Khalil.

Amelia Ramos’ family were all there, her uncle making a special trip up from the Bronx to join them here. “I like Rochester, Rochester’s the best!” he says family all around him.

Sam and his lady friend were making shrimp kabobs. They got to the beach early. “We always want to get some shade and some sun, so we got the perfect spot.”

Katie Arthurs brought her two kids to the beach, last year, like so many…they were all indoors.

“If there were a lot of people around, we would probably have masks just in case, but I think it’s okay, I feel comfortable,” says Arthurs.

Nancy Negron and her family say the fact that we protected ourselves during the pandemic, now means we can enjoy these kinds of things again. The day, though solemn.

“Nobody realizes… everybody’s all ‘hot dog, hamburgers,’ but they don’t think about the day. It’s about the military and people who died,” says Negron with her grandson Julian at her side.

Others were off fishing. Tim Williams and his friend ‘Smurf’ say all of this freedom is thanks to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Memorial Day means a lot to me because we can get out and we can enjoy ourselves,” says Williams in his red, white, and blue shirt.



