MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is urging the public not to “neaten up” in the area near Brittanee Drexel’s memorial at Grand Park after items were removed from it.

Someone recently removed mementos and other items that were placed at the marker in Drexel’s memory, the city said. Whoever did it thought they were cleaning up but the city said the removal of the items has “devastated” the Drexel family.

The city said Myrtle Beach police are working to formalize the memorial.

Drexel went missing in 2009 before her remains were found in Georgetown County in 2022. Raymond Moody was charged in her murder.