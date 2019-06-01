Meghan Markle to bring baby Archie to NYC

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (AP) - Following the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London, the family is reportedly planning a trip to New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex recently visited New York for a baby shower with her closest friends and family. It comes as no surprise that this would be Archie's first destination since it has so much meaning to his mom.

The trip is reported to take place this summer. It is not clear yet whether Prince Harry will be joining his family on their visit to the Big Apple.