Binghamton, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Lottery is announcing today one second-prize ticket for the January 8 Mega Millions drawing. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2,000,000.

The ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop #403 on Industrial Park Drive in Binghamton.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25.