ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people out in Rochester on Sunday were feeling lucky and taking their shot at the massive Mega Millions jackpot.

The prize has now risen to over one billion dollars after no winners were announced for the last drawing.

“I never buy em’, I never ever buy, but I bought one yesterday,” says Rochester native Nathan Francisco, “I was driving, and I seen on the big billboard that it was over a billion dollars so I was like, I gotta get one!”

The next drawing will be Tuesday, August 1, and people around the nation, including here in Rochester, are pondering what they would do if they had those magic numbers.

“If I won, I would get a nice lake house somewhere in the finger lakes here, a really nice one. I’d get the best one. Cayuga Lake, maybe one on Seneca. And then, I would share it with my family and friends, people who have been nice to me,” says Nathan.

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18. The odds of winning the first-prize Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302,575,350.