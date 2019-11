CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Property taxes may be going up for people who live in Canandaigua.

Homeowners there may see a more than 10% tax increase. City officials said the hike is to address shortages in the city’s fire, police and public works departments.

A meeting will be held Tuesday night to discuss the potential increase. It will take place at the Hurley building on Saltonstall Street at 6 p.m.