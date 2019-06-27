Meeting over a possible lawsuit against new “Green Light” bill

Wednesday night, the County Ways and Means committee met to discuss the possible lawsuit against the new green light bill.

The bill would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a new york state driver’s license.

After publicly debating about it, the committee went into executive session. They then voted on whether the lawsuit could be filed, which passed 6 to 4.

During the meeting, the Democrats continued to question the lawsuit. The ultimate decision was to have the full county legislature vote on whether to authorize the lawsuit. That vote will take place on July 9th.