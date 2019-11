ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The Albion Central School District will hold a meeting for parents over concerns following recent threat against the middle school.

Three Albion students were suspended and are facing charges after making threats on social media.

Police said the students were developing a “plan of violence” with a specific target date.

Parents can learn more at the meeting with school officials and police on Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at the Albion Middle School auditorium.