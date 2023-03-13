BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this month, Khalia Hayslett was crowned Ms. Wheelchair New York 2023. The Brooklyn-based mom is preparing to embark on a year of service dedicated to advocating for people with all abilities.

The competition planned to take place in Schenectady, but winter weather moved the event online. Khalia will follow Heather Horwedel who spent her year of service advocating for a more inclusive community.

Ms. Wheelchair America isn’t about appearance, it’s a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning a spokeswoman for all people with disabilities.