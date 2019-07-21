Meet Brighton man who worked on Apollo 11’s SPS Engine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Millions watched in nail-biting excitement as Neil Armstrong took those first steps on the moon in 1969.

Retired supervisor for the town of Brighton, Sandra Frankel, watched the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969 with her husband Neil, and they were on edge. Neil helped build the SPS Engine which had to start and stop in space.

It could make or break the Apollo 11 mission.

Neil and a team had started making upgrades and repairs on the SPS starting in the early 1960s when President Kennedy first announced that before the decade was over with, the United States would put a man on the moon.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday in Florida that the United States will go to the moon again and then to Mars in future space travel.