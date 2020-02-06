Medical-legal partnerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors and lawyers are coming together so that legal intervention does not adversely impact health outcomes for patients.

The Finger Lakes Legal Care project is housed at Legal Assistance of Western New York. The supervising attorney Tom Tarnow and Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine and Accountable Health Partners, discussed the collaboration Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This is a partnership between attorneys and medical offices to help patients who are struggling with some legal issues that obviously most of the time these can affect their health,” said Dr. Devine. “By bringing the counsel and legal services inside the medical home, you can be a better fit for them to be able to address both their issues of health and their civil issues with ongoing legal assistance.”

Tarnow explained the types of legal issues that patients can address. “The way I like to remember it is using the mnemonic I-HELP. So the ‘I’ stands for things like income or insurance issues – if someone has their income cut if they’re having trouble with SSI or their Social Security for example. ‘H’ is for housing – so if you’re facing eviction or troubles with the landlord. ‘E’ is for employment issues – so if you’re having trouble with your supervisor or with employment loss. ‘L’ is for legal status. We are partners with the VLSP – Volunteer Legal Services Project and they help us with things like immigration or re-entry into society after incarceration. And then the ‘P’ is for personal stability, things like custody issues.”

In Monroe County, the partnership is currently a resource for patients of Highland Family Medicine, Rochester Regional Health, and Strong Internal Medicine. On Mondays, FLLC sees patients by appointment at the Lipson Cancer Center and the Riedman Health Center. On Tuesdays, patients can be seen by appointment at Highland Family Medicine and Strong Internal Medicine. On Friday mornings patients can make an appointment at Alexander Park. If these

times and locations don’t work, or if there is an urgent legal need like an upcoming court date or a utility shut off, patients of these practices may call LawNY directly at (585)325-2520.