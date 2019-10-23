Medical assistants in high demand in Rochester

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Medical assistants may not be the first job that comes to mind when you’re thinking about a career in the medical field, but there are a ton of job openings that need to be filled, especially in Rochester.

Students studying to be medical assistants at Bryant & Stratton College are entering a rapidly growing field. Firdous Remita is the program director. She said the job is becoming more important.

“They are in high demand here in our community. We always get reached out to by providers to send them our medical assistant students,” she said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, medical assistant jobs are projected to grow 23 percent between 2018 and 2028.

Medical assistants are in such high demand because they offer a wide range of both administrative and clinical skills. Remita said this makes them valuable to an office.

“For example if you take a small office or clinic they prefer to hire a medical assistant who can perform administrative and clinical duties rather than have two people one for each task.”

Judy Barrow is in her last semester of the program. She said she’s gotten to learn so much through her classes and internships.

“Having gone to doctors and seeing how they work in medical offices intrigued me it was something that interested me to learn more about,” said Barrow.

Bryant & Stratton’s program is five semesters long and includes a national certification during the final semester.