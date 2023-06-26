ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The median price of a home in Monroe County is now $245,004, that’s up more than 11% according to May data from the New York Association of Realtors.

The number of new listings was down 15% and closed sales plunged almost 28% compared to May, 2022.

Ontario County had even worse numbers, with new listings down 21%, closed sales down 34% and the median home going for $250,000.

The median home in Wayne County is up almost 17% to $230,000. Prices in Livingston County dropped 14% to $190,000.

Statewide, inventory of homes fell 16% year to year, making it 43 straight months of declines in year-to-year comparisons, according to NYSAR.