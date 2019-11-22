Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia speaks at his alma mater

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia came back home Thursday to speak at his alma mater.

Bellavia was greeted by students at Lyndonville Central Schools, where he graduated from in 1994. It was his first time speaking there since receiving the medal.

To him, the Medal of Honor is an opportunity to inspire today’s children.

“What are you supposed to do with it? Walk around and wear it or show people that men and women died for this nation? And it’s the most beautiful gift we have and we have to protect it. And I hope to God these kids never see combat but I really hope they can live their lives to realize that it’s more than just us that it’s our brothers and sisters and our citizens and our country,” said Bellavia.

Bellavia is actually not the first Medal of Honor recipient from Lyndonville. Forrest Vosler served in the Army Air Forces from 1942 to 1944 after graduating from the school district.

Vosler passed away in 1992.