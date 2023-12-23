ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dezio and Gingello Foundation held a holiday food giveaway on Saturday.

This is part of their ‘Block by Block’ campaign which aims to “Take Rochester back.” Today’s meal was provided by Capone’s Italian Eatery in Penfield.

Jake Bishop, the Executive Director of The Dezio and Gingello Foundation said, ” Events like this allow us to be able to show the true spirit of Rochester which is giving and being able to communicate and work together. Even though Rochesters struggling right now, we still think our ‘Block by Block’ campaign can help.”

Bishop adds, they just hit 2000 pounds of donated food this year.