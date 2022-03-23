ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the recent rise in gas prices, volunteers with Meals on Wheels are continuing their efforts to fulfill their mission.

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels do more than just deliver food. They are trained to ensure their clients are safe and have some social interaction.

“It’s an hour on my lunch just to go do it — it’s really not a huge financial thing so it just, it’s so easy to do and once you do it, you’re hooked. You’re going to be hooked, I’m telling you right now!” says Andy LaManna, a volunteer with the organization for 12 years.

News8 tagged along with LaManna on his route, during his Wednesday lunch break, as he loaded, unloaded, called and greeted participants.

Along the ride, he shared a story of just how important the service is to the community.

“So my last rout that I did in Webster before I switched over to this route, the woman had fallen the night before…I heard ‘help help help’ and long-story-short, she had fallen Thursday night, I didn’t get there til noon on Friday which is the normal time to deliver…so if Meals on Wheels hadn’t been there , more likely than not that would have had a pretty sad ending,” LaManna says during the drop-off drive.

The need for this service has also been increasing over the pandemic years.

“Pre-COVID in 2019 we, on average, had 750 participants on the program. Right now, we’re 850 – 900. We went from doing 200,000 meals in a year to over 300,000,” explains Meals on Wheels Director Margaret Schweizer.

And no matter how short the visit, it means everything to those receiveing the meal and door knock.

“It’s not only a hot, nutritious meal — it’s a safety check, it’s a social contact. Our volunteers — they mean the world to the program, and they mean the world to our participants,” Schweizer says.

There is always a need for volunteers, which can range in roles from meal prep, packing, answering phones, and driving routes. Businesses can also get involved too.

