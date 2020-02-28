Meals on Wheels recipients also get special placemats

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In addition to meals, recipients of the Meals on Wheels program will receive a special placemat.

On Thursday, as part of their Random Acts of Kindness, the Community Place of Greater Rochester presented multiple stacks of specialty made placemats — created by the group’s disability services department and senior center — to the Meals on Wheels community.

The place mats were decorated with various colorful drawings and furnished with cheerful messages such as, “sending you sunshine to brighten your day,” “have a great day” and more — both in English and Spanish.

“We thought it was something fun that the people that receive Meals on Wheels could enjoy everyday.” Roby Geranis of the Community Place of Rochester said. “They put it on their table and see it everyday and make them feel special, cared for and loved.”

Meals on wheels provides healthy meals to home-bound residents, allowing them to enjoy nutritious meals from their homes.

The collaboration between CPGF and MOW is an effort for both organizations to help further serve the needs of their community.