Meals on Wheels in Ontario County still in need of volunteers

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC-TV) Meals on Wheels provides food to help older adults remain independent in their homes while maintaining good nutrition.

Tammy Richmond with Meals on Wheels in Ontario County, says they are in critical need of volunteers.

“We’ve actually had quite a few volunteers retire this year, and we’ve had some fall ill. We definitely need five or six more for permanent positions and we always need substitutes,” says Richmond.



Richmond adds the need for meals is increasing along routes that include places like Canandaigua, Clifton Springs, and surrounding towns and villages.

“Right now, we have four open routes, with days open on Friday, Monday and Tuesday,” she says.



Richmond says Meals on Wheels provides services that are beyond just a nutritious meal. Often times, the visits from volunteers warm the hearts of those in need.



“Our volunteers, very often…especially in the rural areas, are the only folks that our clients see.” Richmond adds volunteers are also a welfare check-in of sorts, helping to keep an eye on the elderly.

“Without our volunteers, we would not be able to provide this service for the folks who need it. It’s near and dear to our hearts and we love our clients and we definitely want the best for them and we try our best, she says.

For more information on volunteering, call (585) 396-4451, or click here.