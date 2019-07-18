Meals on Wheels helps those during extreme heat

Ken Miller volunteers for meals on wheels during his free time. “I just recently retired,” said Miller, “So this is something to keep me busy.”

The heat doesn’t bother him, but the people he sees might have a hard time. “We always look for signs of things that are not quite right.”

The first stop was to help Joseph Reed. Reed has gotten help from Meals on Wheels for nearly three years. “I love the meals on wheels,” said Reed. Today it was a meal plus a free fan. Something small, but in this heat will make all the difference.

“Yeah, I could sure use it. Especially in the bedroom.”