Meals given to RRH workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Regional Health held a virtual version of its annual gala on Saturday. The gala raises money for healthcare programs and celebrates everyone’s hard work.

Because of COVID-19, organizers had to take a different approach to this year’s gala. Volunteers delivered dinner and flowers to employees.

Everyone from nurses to sanitation staff were also honored with a pin.

The president of Rochester General said people were eager to show their support for those working during the pandemic.

“It has been a tremendous success to have a great number of folks who were called upon and who stepped up to deliver both the gala and the celebration to people’s homes,” Dr. Kevin Casey said.

The gala aired at 7 p.m. Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.