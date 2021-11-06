MCSO: Three deputies injured during incident in Rochester City Court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an assistant public defender tried to gain entry into a restricted area of Rochester City Court on Friday at 10:15 a.m. The MCSO says the assistant public defender was denied access due to safety concerns with a disruptive inmate who was in the restricted area.

According to MCSO, the judge told the assistant public defender multiple times that they were unable to enter the court room.

“The Assistant Public Defender allegedly became disruptive in court and was asked by both the judge and deputies to leave the courtroom,” MCSO said. “The Assistant Public Defender continued to be disruptive, and while being escorted by a deputy from the courtroom, an altercation ensued between the Assistant Public Defender and MCSO deputies.”

As a result, three deputies with MCSO received minor injuries are were treated by medical professionals. The assistant public defender complained of wrist pain and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

“It was determined there are no signs of a fracture,” MCSO said.

The MCSO said it’s conducting a criminal investigation into this incident.