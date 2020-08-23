MCSO searching for missing vulnerable adult

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Shortly before noon, the search was called off for 91-year-old Robert Richardson. He has been located and is safe.

Update: MCSO is pleased to announce that Mr. Richardson has been located safe and sound. Thanks to the community that called in tips which led to locating Mr. Richardson. https://t.co/oa3ooMHqvw — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) August 23, 2020

Original: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult who has dementia and was last seen on Peck Road in the town of Parma on Saturday evening.

Robert Richardson, 91, has white hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’7″ and weighs 170 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office says he may be in need of medical attention.

Richardson was last seen driving a 1994 blue Ford F150 with the license plate AKV-1521 and may have a black Cocker Spaniel dog with him.

Anyone who’s seen Richardson or has any information is asked to call (585) 428-6666 or 911.

MCSO said the vehicle Richardson was last seen driving looks similar to the one below.