ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –

Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable is 5’6″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

The MCSO says he was driving a 2008 white Ford F350 with a New York license plate 29100NB. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.