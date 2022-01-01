Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Marnisha Johnson, who left the Red Roof Inn in Henrietta on Saturday morning.

Deputies say it’s believed that the teenager got into an unknown vehicle and disappeared.

Johnson is described as an African-American female, about 5’5′” and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

According to the MCSO, she was previously listed as missing from Affinity Lane in Greece, but was picked up by the RPD last night in the area of Magnolia Street in Rochester.

Johnson was then returned to her mother at the Red Roof Inn.

Deputies say that Johnson’s mother was in process of moving to North Carolina and has since continued on her way to North Carolina. Those with information or have seen Johnson are asked to call 911.