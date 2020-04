The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sabrina Landron.

LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from Lima who is considered a vulnerable adult.

30-year-old Sabrina Landron is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 122 pounds with black hair. She was last seen on Nathaniel Drive in Scottsville around 6:30 a.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirts and maroon pants.

It is unknown if she was wearing shoes at the time she went missing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.