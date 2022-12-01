ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Greece man who investigators say is responsible for several catalytic converter thefts across the state.

Deputies say 32-year-old Vasiliy Maksimchuk was picked up on November 28 on St. Paul Street in Rochester. He was taken into custody in a reported stolen vehicle and questioned in relation to a stolen catalytic converter from Park Point Drive in Henrietta back in August.

MCSO reports Maksimchuk has been issued 11 appearance tickets since 2020, adding he is wanted by six police agencies and is suspected of stealing ‘countless’ catalytic converters.

“Maksimhuck has been racking up a staggering amount of arrests, only to be allowed to remain free to continue his criminal activity. This is an example of the need for the ability to hold repeat offenders in custody who refuse to comply with the law,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said.

Maksimchuk has been charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and auto stripping in the third degree, both misdemeanors. Additional charges are pending.

Maksimchuk was arraigned and sent to Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.