ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are reminding the public about safety protocols while boating ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Deputies said they will be on the waters to make sure boaters are not driving recklessly. Deputies add that having the proper safety equipment is also required by law.

“Once we do make a stop, we typically do a boarding of the boat and, when I say boarding, we don’t actually go on board, but we check the safety equipment, which is required, and it depends on the type of boat you’re operating at the time,” said Deputy John Whitehair of the MCSO Marine Unit. “One thing we always check for is life jackets.”

According to the MCSO, all boats must have one life jacket per passenger that are the correct size, easily accessible, and in good condition. Deputies also said that children under 12 years old must always wear a life jacket while on a boat.

Deputies also said that it is illegal to operate any watercraft while intoxicated.