GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Gates Police Department made the Rochester Police Department aware of a vehicle that was fleeing from them early Friday evening. Officers with the RPD say the occupants were wanted for multiple robberies throughout Monroe County.

“This vehicle did enter into our jurisdiction where we assisted in attempting to apprehend the suspects. The vehicle maintained speeds in the city on average around 30 mph and was stopping at intersections,” the RPD said.

NYSP aviation was requested and assisted the GPD and RPD.

According to the RPD, the vehicle left the city and Rochester Police officers did not continue to attempt apprehension but other jurisdictions continued with the vehicle. Eventually the vehicle and suspects returned to the city of Rochester and RPD officers assisted.

The occupants were detained at Elmwood Avenue and East Drive which is where MCSO took custody of the individuals wanted for robberies.

No one was injured during the pursuit and no motor vehicle accidents occurred due to this pursuit. The MCSO is continuing to look into this incident.