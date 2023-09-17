FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information about a bomb threat Sunday at Mountain Rise United Church of Christ in Fairport. The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Deputies and canine units searched the church.

According to deputies, nothing suspicious was located and there is no danger to the public or the facility.

“The investigation is ongoing and MCSO treats all threats as credible and will investigate this and any threat thoroughly,” deputies said.