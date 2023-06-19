ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Porch pirates’ grabbing packages from people’s residences are a trend seen more frequently locally and nationwide over the last few years.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gives tips on how residents in and around Rochester can better protect their valuables.

“If you know you have something valuable, you have a package coming, try to have it scheduled to be delivered when you’re going to be home,” Deputy Brendan Hurley from the MCSO says. “If you know you’re not going to be home, you can notify the delivery company and have to have a signature to pick it up.”

Deputy Hurley says that surveillance cameras are always a good resource.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, so video is worth even more,” he adds. “If you have some kind of security video, that’s great. Ring or any of those other ones are all fantastic.”

He says these kinds of resources are also helpful in their investigations.

“When we put that stuff out, we’re hoping that you recognize that person,” Deputy Hurley says. “I know that hat; I know those pairs of shoes. Then give us that information that helps us track down and at least gives us somewhere to start and talk to people.”

Some extra precautionary tips Deputy Hurley gives:

Ask a neighbor or family member to stop by and pick up the package.

Look into getting a security box where your package can be placed in, and only you can get it with the proper code.

Ask your workplace to have it delivered there.

“Ask your boss, ask your work,” he says. “Can you have it delivered to work? That way, you can have it in your locker, in your car, whatever you wanna do with it, and hold it that way?”

Companies like Amazon have a feature where customers can request their package to be placed in a secure location, like inside a garage. Deputy Hurley says it’s a good alternative but adds that it’s giving someone you don’t know access to your home. If you do choose this option, make sure to take additional security measures.