ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is a time for the community to come together and enjoy sugary treats, but we should all be vigilant and do so safely.

According to Brendan Hurley, Public Information Officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, there won’t be a heavier police presence but a shift in focus to more residential areas to make sure businesses and trick or treaters are safe.

“There’s a sex offender list and some of them are specifically not allowed to be around or hand out candy to kids so we check on them to make sure that they’re not doing that,” Hurley said. “You’re going to sit at a business and keep an eye on that business, make sure it’s not getting burglarized and there’s no larcenies. we’re going to be more in the residential areas to make sure people are obeying the laws.”

In a recent press release the New York poison center set some reminders for Halloween. This includes checking the expiration date for makeup and making sure that your candy is packaged and unopened to avoid getting sick. But there is more you can do to keep yourself and your children safe — even with a police presence.

Hurley has a few safety reminders:

1) Stay in groups

2) Only approach homes with lights on inside and outside

3) Wear a warm costume

4) Make sure you can see through a mask

5) Be a good pedestrian by crossing the street responsibly

If you are concerned about homes to avoid you can check the sex offender registry at the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.