ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new recruits, and the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

The deadline to apply is August 4 at 5 p.m., and MCSO is encouraging the community to apply to be part of their team.

“Right now, we’re looking for about 40 positions,” Deputy Sheriff Amanda Starr says, adding there’s more to the job than people expect.

“There’s so many parts to this job that people don’t know about, and there’s so many different opportunities,” Deputy Starr says.

Opportunities that may lead some to accomplish their goals.

Deputy Starr says, “If somebody’s interested in becoming an investigator or detective, that’s an opportunity. If they are interested in the K9 unit or the SWAT team, that’s something that they can follow ; that’sa dream or journey that they can get out on once they get this job.”

Those who mentor new recruits during the process may become their partner down the line.

“Having to meet these candidates first-hand, we get to see what kind of quality we have,” she says. “It’s so rewarding seeing that somebody that is just interested is then your partner in a year.”

There are a few steps leading up to the recruitment.

“You have to take this written test which you apply for,” Deputy Starr says. “After that, you have to do a physical agility test, which is the physical fitness portion of it. It’s push-ups, sit-ups, and a run which is a huge part of the process.”

In the end, Starr says the team has one goal.

“Our goal in hiring is trying to diversify the entire department. We want to take people from all areas of life. Everybody comes from a different background,” she says.

For those who do choose to apply, the exam will be held on September 9. To access the county’s study guide, or read more about the requirements to apply, click here to see the application.