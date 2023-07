Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man from the City of Rochester.

Police say 51-year-old Lonny J. Sorrentino Jr. was last spoken to today and is currently experiencing a mental health crisis. They describe Sorrentino as a white male, 6 feet tall, with brown shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing a red and white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Sorrentino’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.