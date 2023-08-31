ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three women have been arrested in connection with almost 60 larcenies across New York State.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports the stolen vehicle task force, made up of local law enforcement agencies, tracked a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft from an Ulta Beauty in Amherst. The car was seen in Churchville on August 25 and eventually located in the Dollar Tree parking lot in Gates.

The three women arrested were driving a stolen rental car, according to deputies, and were connected to several thefts through the state. All three women are charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Nahzaire Murray, 23, of Rochester is suspected in 42 larcenies, with an estimated $198,000 in losses.

Kashmonay Holley, 24, of Rochester is a suspect in 14 larcenies, totaling $98,000 in merchandise.

Shekeyla Callahan, 30, of Rochester, is suspected in 3 larcenies with total losses of $23,000.

The women were turned over to New York State Police on their warrants.