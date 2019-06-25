No charges for McQuaid staff member accused of sexual misconduct

A McQuaid Jesuit faculty member has been let go following accusations of sexual misconduct with a student in 2016.

The school reported the accusations to the Brighton Police Department in late May. The faculty member was placed on administrative leave once it was reported and then she was fired upon further investigation. The school says that credible evidence was found.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians Tuesday morning informing them of the incident. It states:

“This is painful news to communicate, and we are particularly pained for our alumnus involved, as well as his family and friends. Please know we pledge our support and prayers to him and to them. Based upon the information that the police have provided to us, we understand that this was the only such misconduct in which this faculty member had ever been involved,”.

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson says their investigation, which was reviewed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, established that the female staff member did have a consensual relationship with the 17-year-old male student.

Henderson added that authorities could not charge the accused with endangering the welfare of a child because the statute of limitations had expired.

Bright police say they do not believe any other students were involved at this time, but urge anyone with information regarding this case to call 585-784-5131.