ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The McQuaid Robotics Team hosted a LEGO Robotics competition on Saturday.

Sixteen teams competed from throughout the region with a range of students from grades four through eight. The teams put their skills to the test by building and programming robots made from a LEGO body and mechanism to perform a series of “Missions”.

One team member told News 8 how excited he was to work with his team.