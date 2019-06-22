McDonald’s to stop using plastic spoons for McFlurry

The McFlurry is getting a new-look as starting in September, McDonald’s announced it will be eliminating plastic spoons from their packaging in the UK. They will also be removing all single-use plastic from their salad ranges. The salads will be served in 100 percent renewable cardboard containers.

With the lids and salad containers removed plastic, it’s expected to reduce plastic waste by 485 metric tonnes every year. Of that 485, the McFlurry packaging was 383 tons alone.

This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s have made a change for helping the environment and plastic waste as they phased out plastic straws just a few months ago.

McDonald’s wants to be committed to using recycled or renewable packaging for their menu items by 2025.