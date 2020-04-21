Live Now
McDonald’s offers health care workers, first responders free ‘Thank You Meals’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – McDonald’s will offer free “Thank You Meals” to health care workers and first responders between April 22 and May 5 as a “token of appreciation for their selfless service,” the company announced.

The meals will be available to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. They’ll be available at no charge via drive-thru or carryout at participating restaurants nationwide, according to a press release.

The Thank You Meal will be available during breakfast, lunch or dinner and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, the release states.

They just need to show their work badge or be in uniform.

“Emergency physicians and other health care workers on the frontlines are spending hours a day on their feet, often missing meals in their efforts to care for their patients,” said Dr. William Jaquis, President of The American College of Emergency Physicians, in the release. “McDonald’s Thank You Meal is a much-appreciated gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence.”

