MCC students more motivated to finish college thanks to Accelerated Learning Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Professors at Monroe Community College are making it easier for students to complete their degree on time. The Accelerated Learning Program has been going on there for a couple of semesters and those in charge said they believe it’s making a difference.

Some students that took part in the program said it not only helped them academically but also made them better leaders and more motivated. It’s too early to test results but the student feedback says it all.

Shanae Bell is a student at MCC. She enrolled in the fall of 2018- returning to school for the first time in 10 years. Bell said if it wasn’t for the Accelerated Learning Program she may not have made it this far.

ALP is a class some students are advised to take to get that extra boost to be ready for college. They used to be required to take it before English 101 but now they take it at the same time. Angelique Johnston was bell’s ALP professor. She said this model gives students hope.

“What I’ve been most excited about is watching the students interact with each other and become a support network and be so excited that, here they are, they know they have some work to do on X, Y, or Z, but they’re gonna do it, they’re gonna make it,” said Johnston.

Bell said she’s excited to graduate in three semesters and become a family therapist. She said ALP encouraged her to seek out the help she needs to get there.

“I feel like it was a stigma for the ALP when I first got there and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in here, is there something I’m not getting, did I not test high enough?’ But I also realized that if I didn’t take it I probably wouldn’t be as courageous as I am now,” said Bell.

MCC faculty said with the old model of taking pre-requisites, only 40 percent of students enrolled in English 101 after taking those prereqs. Only 18 percent completed it with a C or higher. With ALP, all students enroll in English 101 right off the bat and there’s over 50 percent completing it with a C or higher.

Faculty also said nationwide, the ALP model hasn’t affected graduation rates. They’re curious to study the results after the first round of ALP students graduate.