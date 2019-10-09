MCC president Dr. Anne Kress moving on, takes job to lead Virginia school

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The president of Monroe Community College, Dr. Anne M. Kress announced she will be leaving MCC to become the new president of Northern Virginia Community College.
Kress will begin her new role at the beginning of 2020.
“It has been a genuine privilege to serve as MCC’s president over the past decade,” Kress said in a statement. “I am honored to have been selected as the next president of Northern Virginia Community College.
Kress became the president of MCC in 2009. Moving on to Northern Virginia Community College, she will become the college’s sixth permanent president.
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo released this statement regarding Kress leaving the school:
“I am incredibly grateful for the partnership and support I received from President Anne Kress during her tenure as Monroe Community College President. Working hand-in-hand, we delivered a beautiful new Downtown Campus for our community, launched our nationally-recognized LadderzUp job training initiative, and just recently began work to build a first-of-its-kind Workforce Development Center in Monroe County. While our loss is Northern Virginia’s gain, I know the contributions that Anne made to our community during her time here will carry-on for years to come. On behalf of a grateful community, I thank Anne for service to Monroe Community College and I offer her all the best as she pursues this exciting new opportunity.”Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo